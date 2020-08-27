WATCH | 'You can never get used to death': Grave diggers tell their stories

Nomtu Magalela stands knee-deep in a freshly-dug grave at Cambrian Cemetery in Boksburg, on Gauteng's East Rand. A few metres below her feet is the coffin of an unknown person who died a few years ago.

The 56-year-old mother of two is clad in a blue City of Ekurhuleni overall, and her face is covered with a blue mask with an airflow valve in front.

A pile of red sand lies next to her. Today, she is doing a grave reopening after family members have requested to bury a second loved one in the same grave.

As her shovel sinks into the soft ground in the grave, mourners have gathered nearby, close to an empty grave site. A few plastic covered chairs are placed under the gazebo.

Fewer than 50 people, adhering to the strict Covid-19 regulations, are present as gospel hymns and cries echo through the cemetery. At the cemetery that Tuesday morning, there were four funerals.