‘Bottle-fed or not, lions remain dangerous’: Warning after lodge owner's death, as family mourns

The family of Limpopo lodge owner Arthur “West” Mathewson, killed by a lion this week, are saddened but find comfort in knowing he died “while living his dream of being in nature and with his lions that were so close to his heart”.

This is according to family spokesperson Marina Botha.

West was well known in the community for walking his lionesses Demi and Tanner, she said.

“One of them started attacking their owner [Mathewson] without any warning,” during their regular walk on Wednesday.

His wife, Gill Mathewson, witnessed the incident from the vehicle where she was driving behind West and the lionesses.

“She tried her best to rescue her husband, but was unable to do so.”

According to Gill, Mathewson was always “very careful” when interacting with the lions and took all safety measures that he could.

“He loved them with his heart and his soul and though he was always aware that they remained wild animals, he raised and cared for them to the best of his ability.”

The lions have since been moved to a temporary facility.

“The lionesses will at all times be taken care of and the family is devoted to make sure that they will be released into the best environment available to them.”