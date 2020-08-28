South Africa

City of Johannesburg accounts manager bust for soliciting a bribe to reduce utility bill

28 August 2020 - 08:39 By TimesLIVE
A Johannesburg metro accounts manager has been arrested for trying to solicit a bribe.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A sting operation by the Hawks has led to the arrest of an accounts manager at the City of Johannesburg.

The 43-year-old is expected to appear before the Hillbrow magistrate's court on corruption charges on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said it is alleged that the suspect demanded a R10,000 payment from a resident to reduce his utility bill account from R400,000 to R313,000 last month.

The suspect then demanded another R27,000 to reduce the utility bill again to R225,000.

The Johannesburg Serious Corruption Investigation team conducted a sting operation at City of Johannesburg’s offices in Braamfontein on Thursday. The suspect was arrested in possession of R10,000 in cash. 

Mulamu said the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in the East Rand also arrested two suspects on Thursday, for allegedly running an illegal gold processing refinery.

“This follows an intelligence driven operation supported by the Springs Public Order Policing, after the Hawks received information about illegal mining activities at Aston Lake, Endicott in Springs.

“The team conducted an operation at the property and arrested two men aged 22 and 27 while processing the gold, and seized six man-made pendulums and about 10 tons of gold bearing material,” he said.

The pair are expected to appear before the Springs magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

