COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.4 million, death toll at 828,455

August 28 2020 - 08:00

When Covid hit Cape Town’s ‘big barn’: doctors reveal what happened

In the five months after Cape Town’s first two Covid-19 diagnoses, Groote Schuur Hospital became the epicentre of a national fight.

From clinical and treatment breakthroughs to streamlined processes, this is how it stepped up.

GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT​​