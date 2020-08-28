COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.4 million, death toll at 828,455
August 28 2020 - 08:00
When Covid hit Cape Town’s ‘big barn’: doctors reveal what happened
In the five months after Cape Town’s first two Covid-19 diagnoses, Groote Schuur Hospital became the epicentre of a national fight.
From clinical and treatment breakthroughs to streamlined processes, this is how it stepped up.
August 28 2020 - 07:10
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.4 million, death toll at 828,455
More than 24.4 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 828,455 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS
August 28 2020 - 05:56
When Covid goes, booze curbs must stay, experts tell government
There is no medical reason for continued bans on alcohol and cigarette sales - but that doesn’t mean SA shouldn’t take a long, hard look at what to do about these products post Covid-19.
This is the word from the Ministerial Advice Committee on the pandemic.
