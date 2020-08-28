South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.4 million, death toll at 828,455

28 August 2020 - 07:17 By TIMESLIVE
Government workers wearing protective suits carry a mock-up of a coffin of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim on a main road to warn people about the dangers of the disease as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 28 2020.
Government workers wearing protective suits carry a mock-up of a coffin of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim on a main road to warn people about the dangers of the disease as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 28 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

August 28 2020 - 08:00

When Covid hit Cape Town’s ‘big barn’: doctors reveal what happened

In the five months after Cape Town’s first two Covid-19 diagnoses, Groote Schuur Hospital became the epicentre of a national fight.

From clinical and treatment breakthroughs to streamlined processes, this is how it stepped up.

GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT​​

August 28 2020 - 07:10

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.4 million, death toll at 828,455

More than 24.4 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 828,455​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-REUTERS

August 28 2020 - 05:56

When Covid goes, booze curbs must stay, experts tell government

There is no medical reason for continued bans on alcohol and cigarette sales - but that doesn’t mean SA shouldn’t take a long, hard look at what to do about these products post Covid-19.

This is the word from the Ministerial Advice Committee on the pandemic.

GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT​​

Most read

  1. 'Her name is Norma Mngoma': Norma drops Gigaba surname South Africa
  2. Zweli Mkhize warns SA is not far from return to strict lockdown South Africa
  3. Lions maul Limpopo lodge owner to death as wife looks on South Africa
  4. WATCH | Black mamba catches a wave on Durban beach before being caught South Africa
  5. Boy, 5, dies after falling from 12th floor of Durban beachfront holiday resort South Africa

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X