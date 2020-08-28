Cut out the parasitic cadres, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'
Nothing is more tiring in South African politics than the fact that the ANC will remain in power for much, much longer. The logical question is thus: Is it possible to transform the ANC until the party is no longer so dependent on the state coffers?
The honest truth is that brothers look after brothers in the ANC and that defines the party. Black empowerment, that was meant to counter white monopoly, has become the heartbeat of black monopoly. The DNA of the cadre economy can only be rooted out if this brother love is stigmatised.
But the problem is that the comrades of the cadre economy are the same ones who determine the leadership in Luthuli House.
After the leadership elections, the president of the ANC can only be elected for a second term if he can keep the support and trust of the cadres in the big provinces.
If Sihle Zikalala or Oscar Mabuyane agitated openly against Cyril Ramaphosa, Luthuli House would have little choice and the president could be removed. They could even bizarrely have him removed “for not effectively rooting out corruption”.
Ramaphosa is on thin ice.
If he tackles corruption, he will be out in 2023. If not, he will most likely also be removed, and maybe even sooner than 2023.
The real power is wielded out of the spotlight in the provincial executive committees. In the no-man's-land between the state coffers and the PECs, garrisons of cadres and middlemen are hanging around, channelling tax money to the ANC.
It is going to take lateral thinking to come up with a plan to remove these guys from our political economy.
HIV JUSTICE | A female soldier's long fight for justice after she was infected with HIV by a fellow soldier is finally going to court.
FARM PANTRY | There are many good people out there making a real difference, like this community garden on a farm in the Karoo that was started during lockdown.
BOOKS, BOOKS, BOOKS! | e-books vs p-books, a food magazine, a gossipy biography, a clever feminist, a millennial discovers Armistead Maupin and two years on a wild island — all of this and more in this week's edition of #Boekbedonnerd.
NO SWEAT, NO CORONA? | Hurrah! We can smoke, drink, and go back to the gym! But is it safe to sweat indoors with people huffing and puffing towards their summer bodies?
FREE TO READ — LIFTING THE MOUNTAIN'S SKIRTS | There is a fresh new breeze blowing over Table Mountain: Giselle Esau. She is going to do her damnedest to get you up the mountain.