Cut out the parasitic cadres, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Nothing is more tiring in South African politics than the fact that the ANC will remain in power for much, much longer. The logical question is thus: Is it possible to transform the ANC until the party is no longer so dependent on the state coffers?

The honest truth is that brothers look after brothers in the ANC and that defines the party. Black empowerment, that was meant to counter white monopoly, has become the heartbeat of black monopoly. The DNA of the cadre economy can only be rooted out if this brother love is stigmatised.

But the problem is that the comrades of the cadre economy are the same ones who determine the leadership in Luthuli House.

