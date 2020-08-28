South Africa

Home affairs official arrested for 'selling birth certificates'

28 August 2020 - 12:17 By Naledi Shange
Suspicions about the issuing of birth certificates led to an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of the home affairs official.
Image: 123RF/Nirat Makjantuk

A home affairs official appeared in court in Emalahleni after being arrested for allegedly selling birth certificates.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said officials had noticed irregularities in the issuing of birth certificates earlier in the year.

“An internal investigation was instituted and the suspect, Muntu Edwell Monareng, promised the home affairs investigator money to discontinue the investigation against him,” said Sekgotodi.

Home Affairs official Muntu Monareng has been arrested, charged with corruption.
Image: Supplied / Hawks

“The matter was reported for further investigation. A multidisciplinary operation was conducted and he was arrested immediately after handing over R13,000 to the home affairs investigator,” added Sekgotodi.

During the arrest, police seized identity documents, cash and other items.

Monareng was charged for contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Activities Act 12 of 2004 and appeared in the Emalahleni magistrate’s court on Thursday.

He was released on bail of R3,000.

TimesLIVE

