South Africa

Human Rights Commission to take 'Tracy Zille' to court early next week

Commissioner Chris Nissen says the individual behind the account has been identified and a hate speech case is ready for the Equality Court

28 August 2020 - 18:43 By TimesLIVE
The SA Human Rights Commission says it has identified the person behind the controversial “Tracy Zille” Twitter account, and is likely to lodge a hate speech case with the Equality Court case early next week.
The SA Human Rights Commission says it has identified the person behind the controversial “Tracy Zille” Twitter account, and is likely to lodge a hate speech case with the Equality Court case early next week.
Image: 123RF/alexskopje

The SA Human Rights Commission says it has identified the person behind the controversial “Tracy Zille” Twitter account, and is likely to lodge a hate speech case with the Equality Court case early next week.

Speaking to journalist Joanne Joseph on Radio 702 on Thursday, SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen said the DA had lodged a complaint over the account, which shares the same surname as former party leader Helen Zille.

He said the commission used a “tracing agency” to find out who was behind the account.

“Eventually, through our agency, we managed to get the name of the person and also sufficient evidence in terms of what can constitute hate speech and racism. There are a number of other things in it, but we prefer to keep it to hate speech,” said he.

Nissen told Joseph said it was not able to publicly release the identity of the individual until some legal processes had played out.

“We have now prepared the documentation to go to the Equality Court. We would love to do it tomorrow [Friday], but because of time and that we need more work to be done on it, it will probably be next week.

“We cannot confirm or deny the person's name until we inform him, which will be in the next 24 hours,” he said.

Asked about the content of the account and its posts, Nissen said: “We don't know if it's politically motivated or whether the person has a grudge or whatever. We only look at it from the point of the evidence in front of us. We would have loved to go to the court tomorrow... but probably Monday or Tuesday we'll be in court.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

#TracyZille outed as front for EFF-aligned local government official — Lies, he says

The “white woman”, who tweeted a series of racial posts this week, has been identified as a local government official in Limpopo.
News
1 month ago

Manaka Ranaka on controversial racial claims by 'Tracy Zille'

The star claims white people have been trying to replicate black African culture for the longest time
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Tony Ehrenreich apologises to Jewish community for Facebook hate speech

The SA Human Rights Commission has welcomed former Cosatu Western Cape leader Tony Ehrenreich’s apology to the SA Jewish Board of Deputies for a ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Her name is Norma Mngoma': Norma drops Gigaba surname South Africa
  2. Zweli Mkhize warns SA is not far from return to strict lockdown South Africa
  3. Lions maul Limpopo lodge owner to death as wife looks on South Africa
  4. Fikile Mbalula told to 'voetsek' as he pushes for 0% alcohol level for motorists South Africa
  5. WATCH | Black mamba catches a wave on Durban beach before being caught South Africa

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X