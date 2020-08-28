IN PICTURES: Bheki Cele visits family of slain teen Nathaniel Julius

Should any police officer be found responsible for the murder of Nathaniel Julius from Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, they will be dealt with like any ordinary South African.

This was the message from police minister Bheki Cele after meeting with the family at their home on Friday afternoon.

Julius, 16, who had Down syndrome, was killed on Wednesday, allegedly during police action in the area. In protest, violent clashes between police and community members erupted on Thursday.

Cele offered his condolences to the family, saying Julius was a “young man who should not have died”. On his arrival, Cele was met by hundreds of furious community members who had gathered outside the gates of the teenager's home.

Community members were heard shouting: “We want justice, we want justice. We can’t breathe, we can’t breathe.”

Others held placards that read: “We are scared of the police.”