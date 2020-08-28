Man accused of 'executing' former girlfriend at EC school appears in court

The man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend execution-style at an Eastern Cape school on Monday morning has appeared in the Mthatha magistrate's court.

Avumile Mbuyiseli Nodongwe, 29, allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend, Noloyiso Gengqa, 35, at Mandleni Junior Secondary School in Xunu village, near Mthatha, in full view of her colleagues.

Gengqa worked as a cleaner at the school.

Nodongwe told the court on Thursday that he would be represented by a private attorney.

About 40 people who opposed bail picketed outside the court.

State prosecutor Vusumzi Stokwe told the court the accused was facing charges of murder, unlawful possession of firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.