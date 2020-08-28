South Africa

Mob stabs man to death, sets house alight killing his four family members

A group of suspects brutally killed five family members in Mount Ayliff in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the mob went to the home at about 1am on Wednesday and called one of the family members outside.

As the 55-year-old man came out of the house, he was stabbed to death with sharp instruments, Kinana said.

His body was found in the garden with multiple injuries.

Kinana said the mob proceeded to set the house alight, killing four family members including children.

The motive for the killings was not known.

Cases of murder and arson had been opened.

