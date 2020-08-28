South Africa

‘Nathaniel Julius was caught in crossfire between cops and gang’ – Premier Makhura

28 August 2020 - 07:57 By Iavan Pijoos
On Thursday, the death of Nathaniel Julius sparked outrage and led to sporadic clashes with the police.
On Thursday, the death of Nathaniel Julius sparked outrage and led to sporadic clashes with the police.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says Nathaniel Julius was killed in the crossfire of a shoot-out between the SA police and a gang in Eldorado Park on Wednesday.

According to Makhura the incident happened after police received a tip-off about stolen car parts in the area.

“The boy who was disabled was allegedly caught in the crossfire between a gang and the SA Police Service on Wednesday.

“I am very disturbed about the events that led to the passing of an innocent boy,” Makhura said.

On Thursday, his death sparked outrage and led to sporadic clashes with the police.

Chaotic scenes emerged as members of the community hurled stones and burning tyres while the police replied with rubber bullets.

According to ER24 continued protest action in the area left at least eight people with minor to moderate injuries. 

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed that a probe has been launched into the death of Julius.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said investigators struggled to access the scene on Wednesday as the situation was volatile.

“When they ultimately managed to access it, it was almost impossible to conduct interviews as the community was violent,” she said.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said calm had been restored to the area.

Minnaar said no roads were blocked and traffic was flowing.

TimesLIVE

Members of the Eldorado Park community clashed violently with police on August 27 2020. The community was protesting against the death of a 16-year-old disabled teenager, who was allegedly killed by a police officer. Four community members were arrested for public violence, after at least three police officers were injured.

READ MORE

Fury in Eldorado Park as police blamed for fatal shooting of teen

Eldorado Park residents on Thursday demanded the removal of police blamed for the shooting death of a 16-year-old.
News
16 hours ago

Three police officers hurt as Eldorado Park residents revolt after teen's death

At least three officers are injured after police came under attack on Thursday from Eldorado Park residents angered by the death of a 16-year-old ...
News
19 hours ago

WATCH | Teargas, bullets fly as Eldorado Park clash with police over teen's death

Members of the Eldorado Park community clashed violently with police on Thursday. The community was protesting the death of a 16-year-old disabled ...
Multimedia
18 hours ago

WATCH | Police watchdog probe fatal shooting of Eldorado Park teen during protest

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing the death of a teenager as a result of police action during a protest in Eldorado ...
News
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Her name is Norma Mngoma': Norma drops Gigaba surname South Africa
  2. Zweli Mkhize warns SA is not far from return to strict lockdown South Africa
  3. Lions maul Limpopo lodge owner to death as wife looks on South Africa
  4. WATCH | Black mamba catches a wave on Durban beach before being caught South Africa
  5. Boy, 5, dies after falling from 12th floor of Durban beachfront holiday resort South Africa

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X