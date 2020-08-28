South Africa

Outrage over Nathaniel Julius shooting goes global as Solange Knowles adds her voice

28 August 2020 - 10:50 By Cebelihle Bhengu
On Thursday, the death of Nathaniel Julius sparked outrage and led to sporadic clashes with the police.
US musician Solange Knowles has added her voice in solidarity with South Africans as they call for justice after the death of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius allegedly at the hands of police on Wednesday night.

Gauteng premier David Makhura told TimesLIVE that the teen, who had Down syndrome, was caught in the crossfire between police and a gang in the area. Makhura said police were responding to a tip-off about stolen car parts when he was shot.

“The boy, who was disabled, was allegedly caught in the crossfire between a gang and the SA Police Service on Wednesday. I am very disturbed about the events that led to the passing of an innocent boy,” Makhura said.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said Julius' family members have been contacted as part of the investigation. She said the protests made it difficult for the investigators to conduct interview with residents.

Some of the protesters sustained minor to moderate injuries, but there were no fatalities according to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

These are some of the messages shared on Twitter:

