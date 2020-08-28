Outrage over Nathaniel Julius shooting goes global as Solange Knowles adds her voice
US musician Solange Knowles has added her voice in solidarity with South Africans as they call for justice after the death of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius allegedly at the hands of police on Wednesday night.
Rest in peace young Nathaniel Julius. Happy Birthday beautiful Toyin. We are still fighting for you Breonna. There's such a limit to these words, but we will never forget you. What is justice with all of this loss & pain.— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) August 27, 2020
Gauteng premier David Makhura told TimesLIVE that the teen, who had Down syndrome, was caught in the crossfire between police and a gang in the area. Makhura said police were responding to a tip-off about stolen car parts when he was shot.
“The boy, who was disabled, was allegedly caught in the crossfire between a gang and the SA Police Service on Wednesday. I am very disturbed about the events that led to the passing of an innocent boy,” Makhura said.
Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said Julius' family members have been contacted as part of the investigation. She said the protests made it difficult for the investigators to conduct interview with residents.
Some of the protesters sustained minor to moderate injuries, but there were no fatalities according to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.
These are some of the messages shared on Twitter:
Nathaniel Julius a 16 Year old COLOURED boy, was shot and killed by a Police Officer! A defenseless child EATING A BISCUIT!— Nicole Ohlson (@NicoleOhlson) August 27, 2020
RIP Boy🕊️#justiceforNathanielJulius #justiceforNathanielJulius🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Ys0E8nuvCy
nathaniel julius, a 16-year old boy who lived with down syndrome, was shot and killed by police for eating a cookie by a tuck shop. they then dropped his body by a hospital and his story was tampered with, saying he was involved with gang activities. #JusticeforNathanielJulius pic.twitter.com/xcYCuW4iYm— evol⁷ (@internetphobic) August 27, 2020
#JusticeForNathanielJulius #JusticeForNathanielJulius— #JusticeForNathanielJulius (@Tizzel_B) August 27, 2020
HE WAS UNAMRMED AND ONLY 16 YEARS OLD‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️
Condolences to his Family and may they get Justice for the Young Boys Death 😔🇿🇦🙏🏾 #EldoradoPark #JusticeforNathanielJulius pic.twitter.com/PVr6abNPXQ— TEAM 🚦 (@Robot_Boii) August 27, 2020
May his soul Rest In Peace and the animals who took his life suffer 💔#JusticeforNathanielJulius— Neo. (@NeoRapetsoa) August 27, 2020
He was a child.— 𝕭ʟ𝐚ᴎ𝐜𝐨 (@RelzBlanco) August 27, 2020
He was disabled.
He was unarmed.
He was murdered.
Rest in peace boeta😔❤️#NathanielJulius pic.twitter.com/hJIxC8EfKl
He was 16. He was hiding from boys that were bullying him. He was eating biscuits, You took his life.— Ubaid Shaik (@Ubaidshaik5) August 27, 2020
He fell under a truck. You took his body and threw him in your van. You took him to the hospital and said He died from Gang violence.
He was innocent.#JusticeforNathanielJulius
#JusticeforNathanielJulius !!! Police brutality exists in South Africa !!!— Fentse Seabelo (@SupremeFentse) August 27, 2020
cops aren't under attack at all, people are seeking justice for the unexplainable murder of an innocent 16 year old boy. stop covering up for a justice system who won't think twice about not protecting you. #JusticeForNathanielJulius https://t.co/8cpGEmm1mK— c a p r i ♡ (@notyrbbyy) August 27, 2020