'Rebranded' and celebrating herself: Norma Mngoma is singing her own tune

There is a “new” lady in town and she is singing her own tune. That lady is Norma Mngoma.

Got it? Cool! Now let's delve into it.

New lady, you say? Well, more like rebranding. Or something like “rebranding” after rebranding. Surely, there is a term for it but that's not the tea.

What's the tea then? The expert (LOL. Yes, this is a simple play on her real name Nomachule — Google it) announced on Tuesday that she was no longer using the former minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba's surname.