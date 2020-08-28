'Rebranded' and celebrating herself: Norma Mngoma is singing her own tune
There is a “new” lady in town and she is singing her own tune. That lady is Norma Mngoma.
Got it? Cool! Now let's delve into it.
New lady, you say? Well, more like rebranding. Or something like “rebranding” after rebranding. Surely, there is a term for it but that's not the tea.
What's the tea then? The expert (LOL. Yes, this is a simple play on her real name Nomachule — Google it) announced on Tuesday that she was no longer using the former minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba's surname.
Dropped it like its hot? Given the context, very much so. The surname change comes after fiery public charges laid against her by her estranged husband for allegedly damaging a R3m Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG reportedly belonging to a friend of his.
Charges? Yeah. She faces charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria and will appear in court on September 14.
Mrs Gigabyte no more? For now that remains unclear but what's clear is that the good sis is celebrating “new beginnings”. In her announcement, Norma went on to share that she was happy to be using her maiden name again, saying “this is who I am and where I belong”.
Wasn't she a “ride or die” for her man? That was three years ago. After the whole Buhle Mkhize saga, Norma defended Malusi saying he had done nothing wrong.
“If I had caught Malusi doing something, then I wouldn’t even be sitting here today. But everything was delivered to me. I am an analyst, so I want to know what your intentions are if you are telling me this,” she said then.
Fashion game still on point? If her Instagram posts are anything to go by, then yes. Just a day before her announcement, Norma was seen unwrapping a Vanto “Python Embossed Leather” bag that retails for just less than R3,800.
Even the announcement post was accompany by a picture of her in Christian Louboutin heels, a Chanel broach and a Louis Vuitton bag.
Has Malusi said anything? Nothing from him yet. Err ... but the streets are talking, allegedly.
Mzansi weighed in, saying ...
Is it just me or has Norma been glowing ever since she became Norma Mngoma?— IG: Blythlie (@blythlie) August 26, 2020
Introducing to you Ms Norma Mngoma 💛— aissatou (@Sarah_Mulvx) August 26, 2020
LOVE TO SEE IT 😍 pic.twitter.com/2HKXv94l3P
Norma Gigaba is no more. Norma Mngoma is in the house. I personally wish her best in the reopening a new chapter in her life. All she needs to do now is claim R500k per month as alimony for the emotional damages Malusi Gigaba done & start her new life in Seychelles.— Dineo Ntswam (@DNtswam) August 26, 2020
I am glad women celebrate it when a woman finally chooses herself than to bekezela and die in a toxic marriage. I am here for Norma Mngoma's glow, yes mama!😍💕— Zenande (@Zenande28840954) August 26, 2020
Norma pic.twitter.com/qtHJqtUwlR
“A woman’s greatest strength is her ability to let nothing and no one remove her crown.” Norma Mngoma, a woman who knows her worth. I’m in your team Queen. pic.twitter.com/zppWpD0eH9— Nokuthula Khanyile (@noks_khanyile) August 26, 2020