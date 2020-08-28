South Africa

'Rebranded' and celebrating herself: Norma Mngoma is singing her own tune

28 August 2020 - 04:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Norma Gigaba is now Norma Mngoma.
Norma Gigaba is now Norma Mngoma.
Image: Instagram/Norma Gigaba

There is a “new” lady in town and she is singing her own tune. That lady is Norma Mngoma.

Got it? Cool! Now let's delve into it.  

New lady, you say? Well, more like rebranding. Or something like “rebranding” after rebranding. Surely, there is a term for it but that's not the tea.

What's the tea then? The expert (LOL. Yes, this is a simple play on her real name Nomachule — Google it) announced on Tuesday that she was no longer using the former minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba's surname.

'Her name is Norma Mngoma': Norma drops Gigaba surname

Norma Gigaba is now Norma Mngoma.
News
20 hours ago

Dropped it like its hot? Given the context, very much so. The surname change comes after fiery public charges laid against her by her estranged husband for allegedly damaging a R3m Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG reportedly belonging to a friend of his.

Charges? Yeah. She faces charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria and will appear in court on September 14.

Mrs Gigabyte no more? For now that remains unclear but what's clear is that the good sis is celebrating “new beginnings”. In her announcement, Norma went on to share that she was happy to be using her maiden name again, saying “this is who I am and where I belong”.

Wasn't she a “ride or die” for her man? That was three years ago. After the whole Buhle Mkhize saga, Norma defended Malusi saying he had done nothing wrong.

“If I had caught Malusi doing something, then I wouldn’t even be sitting here today. But everything was delivered to me. I am an analyst, so I want to know what your intentions are if you are telling me this,” she said then.

Five things the Buhle Mkhize‚ Gigaba saga teaches us about relationships

More than two years after a New York-based stylist‚ known as Buhle Mkhize‚ began revealing details of an alleged secret affair with Finance Minister ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Fashion game still on point? If her Instagram posts are anything to go by, then yes. Just a day before her announcement, Norma was seen unwrapping a Vanto “Python Embossed Leather” bag that retails for just less than R3,800.

Even the announcement post was accompany by a picture of her in Christian Louboutin heels, a Chanel broach and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Has Malusi said anything? Nothing from him yet. Err ... but the streets are talking, allegedly.

 Mzansi weighed in, saying ...

READ MORE

'Her name is Norma Mngoma': Norma drops Gigaba surname

Norma Gigaba is now Norma Mngoma.
News
20 hours ago

'She's showing women it's possible to start over' — Twitter is here for Norma Mngoma's 'glow'

Norma has turned over a new leaf as she now uses her maiden surname, Mngoma
News
17 hours ago

Norma Gigaba thanks powerful women who are 'rooting' for her

Celebrities including Moshe Ndiki and Khanya Mkangisa are supportive of Norma Gigaba during this time
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'Her name is Norma Mngoma': Norma drops Gigaba surname South Africa
  2. Zweli Mkhize warns SA is not far from return to strict lockdown South Africa
  3. Lions maul Limpopo lodge owner to death as wife looks on South Africa
  4. WATCH | Black mamba catches a wave on Durban beach before being caught South Africa
  5. Boy, 5, dies after falling from 12th floor of Durban beachfront holiday resort South Africa

Latest Videos

Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
'You can never get used to death': Meet Cambrian graveyard's only female ...
X