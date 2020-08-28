Roadmap over who drives Durban bus service leads to dead end

The municipality said if the council approved the participation of private individuals or entities, other players would only be relevant then.

“If the proposal for shareholding by private individuals or entities is acceptable, and that while the municipality is required to be majority shareholder, 40% be made available for private individuals or entities.”

Graham also believes Tansnat’s contract has for years been given unfair preference. The council agreed to move away from this in 2016 and 2018, but failed.

“This has been going on for 11 years - flying in the face of the idea of regular and competitive bidding enshrined in the constitution,” she said.

“The municipality and Tansnat have been locked in a dispute for over three years about who owes who money.

“The municipality’s budget statement claims Tansnat owes the municipality over R580m for security charges, leases, ticket rolls and other operating costs. The amount ticks over monthly and promises of mediation and legal processes seemingly amount to nought.”