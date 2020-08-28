South Africa

SA records 1,800 new Covid-19 cases as total infections pass 620,000

28 August 2020 - 22:28 By TimesLIVE
The total number of Covid-19 cases in SA has passed 620,000.
The total number of Covid-19 cases in SA has passed 620,000.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

There were 1,851 new Covid-19 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday.

This means there are now 620,132 cases across SA. Of these, 208,579 are in Gauteng, 111,863 in KwaZulu-Natal, 105,507 in the Western Cape and 85,701 in the Eastern Cape.

Also on Friday, the ministry announced that the Northern Cape had surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases, meaning every province has now passed this milestone.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that there were 115 Covid-19 deaths recorded since Thursday, taking the national total to 13,743.

Of the new deaths, 14 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 47 in Gauteng, 10 in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape, 16 in the North West and 18 in Mpumalanga.

Mkhize said there were also 533,935 recoveries, for a recovery rate of 86%.

The figures are based on 3,632,311 tests to date, of which 14,329 were in the past 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE

MORE

'Exceptionally rare' for children to die from Covid-19, new study finds

Children and young people are far less likely than adults to get severe cases of Covid-19 infection, and death from the pandemic disease among ...
Lifestyle
15 hours ago

76% of SA’s businesses have lost revenue because of Covid-19: survey

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc for many local businesses, with 76% reporting revenue losses since March this year and many forced to change ...
Business
13 hours ago

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine shows signs of working in older people

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday its experimental Covid-19 vaccine induced immune responses in older adults similar to those in younger participants.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Her name is Norma Mngoma': Norma drops Gigaba surname South Africa
  2. Zweli Mkhize warns SA is not far from return to strict lockdown South Africa
  3. Lions maul Limpopo lodge owner to death as wife looks on South Africa
  4. Fikile Mbalula told to 'voetsek' as he pushes for 0% alcohol level for motorists South Africa
  5. WATCH | Black mamba catches a wave on Durban beach before being caught South Africa

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X