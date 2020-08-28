SA records 1,800 new Covid-19 cases as total infections pass 620,000
There were 1,851 new Covid-19 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday.
This means there are now 620,132 cases across SA. Of these, 208,579 are in Gauteng, 111,863 in KwaZulu-Natal, 105,507 in the Western Cape and 85,701 in the Eastern Cape.
Also on Friday, the ministry announced that the Northern Cape had surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases, meaning every province has now passed this milestone.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that there were 115 Covid-19 deaths recorded since Thursday, taking the national total to 13,743.
Of the new deaths, 14 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 47 in Gauteng, 10 in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape, 16 in the North West and 18 in Mpumalanga.
Mkhize said there were also 533,935 recoveries, for a recovery rate of 86%.
The figures are based on 3,632,311 tests to date, of which 14,329 were in the past 24-hour cycle.