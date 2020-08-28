South Africa

Shock as traditional leader, brothers and cousin killed in nine-hour period

28 August 2020 - 18:11 By Lulamile Feni
An Eastern Cape traditional leader, his brothers and cousins were killed this week.
An Eastern Cape traditional leader, his brothers and cousins were killed this week.
Image: 123RF/Bjoern Wylezich

A popular Ngcobo traditional leader, his two brothers, one of his cousins and his senior traditional councillor (iphakathi) have been killed — four were shot dead and the fifth was found hanged from a rope.

The killings took place between 9pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday.

Speaking to DispatchLIVE on Friday afternoon, traditional council head Nkosi Khayalethu Gwarubana said one of his headmen, Nkosi Thandile Zanoxolo Mooi, his brother Vuyani Mooi, his cousin Mzoxolo Zilwa and traditional councillor Zamumzi Mbuthuma were shot dead at Mntuntloni village near Ngcobo in two separate incidents.

Nkosi Mooi's brother Akhona Mooi hanged himself, also on Friday morning.

“This is so traumatising. As a senior traditional leader overseeing these areas I do not know what to do. I have never seen something like this ,” said a distraught Gwarhubana.

DispatchLIVE

Most read

  1. 'Her name is Norma Mngoma': Norma drops Gigaba surname South Africa
  2. Zweli Mkhize warns SA is not far from return to strict lockdown South Africa
  3. Lions maul Limpopo lodge owner to death as wife looks on South Africa
  4. Fikile Mbalula told to 'voetsek' as he pushes for 0% alcohol level for motorists South Africa
  5. WATCH | Black mamba catches a wave on Durban beach before being caught South Africa

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X