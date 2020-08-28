South Africa

Teen arrested after gruesome death of couple 'dragged with a vehicle'

28 August 2020 - 15:04 By Naledi Shange
A 17-year-old boy from Pampierstad in the Northern Cape is the main suspect in a couple's murder.
Police confirmed on Friday that a 17-year-old had been arrested after a couple was found brutally murdered and dumped in an open field in the Northern Cape.

“A preliminary investigation led the police to the [suspect] who is now arrested,” said Lt-Col Dimakatso Mooi.

A source close to the investigation had earlier told TimesLIVE that the man was found lying face up and the woman face down.

“The bodies were discovered ... with open cut wounds and marks that suggested that they had been dragged with a vehicle to where they were found,” said Mooi.

The 57 and 67-year-old were residents of Pampierstad.

“The motive of the murder is unknown at this stage and the suspect is expected to appear before court on Monday. The police investigation continues,” said Mooi.

TimesLIVE

