This is what 280,047 people were arrested for under lockdown

The arrests were made after the issuing of lockdown regulations in March, designed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Most of the arrests were made in the Western Cape (60,261) followed by Gauteng (54,377) and the Free State (39,380). You can read the full list here.

They included:

• 155,166 people not confining themselves to their homes, except to perform or obtain essential services, seek medical attention or collect social grants during level 5 of the lockdown. During level 4, starting on May 1, 39,396 people were nabbed for the same offence.

• Police were more active under level 5, making 193,063 arrests for a multitude of offences. The sale of (non-essential) goods by retail stores garnered 7,517 arrests and there were 4,694 for failure by businesses to cease operations.

• Police also arrested 3,839 people for moving between provinces and districts and another 1,881 for carrying out evictions.

• Under level 5, there were 732 arrests for failing to reduce the seating capacity of a minibus by 50%. Fifty-seven arrests were made for failure by a public transport facility owner to provide adequate sanitisers. There were 38 arrests for failure by a public transport operator to ensure that a vehicle was sanitised.