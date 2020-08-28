Two cops arrested for 'murder' over Nathaniel Julius shooting

Two police officers have been arrested in relation to the killing of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius.

In a statement on Friday night, police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed the arrests which, it said, came “after careful consideration of the evidence at hand”.

“The pair will be charged with murder and possibly defeating the ends of justice. The two SAPS members are attached to the Eldorado Park crime prevention unit,” said Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola.

No more details would be given until the cop pair appeared in court, Cola said.

TimesLIVE