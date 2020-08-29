South Africa

Another body found in Mtwalume

29 August 2020 - 13:44
KwaZulu-Natal police have discovered another body in the Mtwalume area.
Image: Supplied

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker on Saturday said an unidentified body was found by people who were passing by en route to work in the early hours of the morning.

“The body was burnt beyond recognition, covered in plastic, at this stage we cannot say whether it is a male or female. Indications are that this person was killed elsewhere, the body was burnt and then dumped on the roadside. Police are investigating a case of murder,” Naicker said.

The discovery comes two weeks after the last body was found. This is the sixth body to be discovered in the area since April.

The murders were believed to be the work of 41-year-old petrol attendant Mduduzi “Mafutha” Khomo.

Khomo allegedly confessed to the murders of Akhona Gumede‚ 25‚ Nosipho Gumede‚ 16‚ Neliswe Dube‚ 22‚ Zama Chiliza‚ 38‚ and an unidentified woman in her 20s.

However, he allegedly committed suicide while in police custody.

TimesLIVE

