South Africa

Health department operations manager arrested for fraud

29 August 2020 - 11:42 By TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A 48-year-old man currently employed as an operations manager in the department of health in Cape Town has been arrested for fraud allegedly committed when he worked in the department's Queenstown office.

Litho Raymond Kutase appeared briefly in the Queenstown magistrate's court on Friday.

“Kutase a former employee of the department of health in Queenstown, is accused of having used a government issued fuel card during April and May 2012 to purchase fuel for his private vehicles and other related goods. He also claimed for official trips with his private vehicle, when in fact he travelled as a passenger in a government vehicle,” Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile said.

“The Hawks Commercial Crime Investigation has revealed that Kutase allegedly cost the state over R10,000 through fraudulent means.”

Kutase has been charged with 28 counts of fraud. He is out on a warning pending his next appearance on October 2, Zenzile said.

TimesLIVE

