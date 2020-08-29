Taxi driver who killed Anni Dewani has parole scrapped on eve of freedom

A member of Tongo’s rehabilitation team said it was likely that protests by the Hindocha family prompted the withdrawal of parole.

“I'm not sure what communication correctional services received from Anni’s family. All we know at this stage is that they are not happy with Zola’s early release,” said the source.

“What normally happens is when a victim’s family indicate this to correctional services then the department has the right to appeal to the parole review board.

“Although Tongo was devastated he realised that he could do nothing about it. At first he asked why, why, why. Then he realised that parole is a privilege and not a right and that he still has eight years of his sentence to serve.

“He also realised that if he was released that he could be on parole for the remainder of his sentence and that in effect he would be under house arrest for up to eight years under strict supervision of his parole officer.