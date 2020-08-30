Admin block at Mpumalanga school torched

Hardly a week after the reopening of schools an administration block at a Mpumalanga school was burnt down.

According to the Mpumalanga department of education, on Saturday a group of men were seen entering Chayaza Secondary school in Mkhuhlu in the Bushbuckridge local municipality.

Mpumalanga education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the men were seen by security entering the school in the early hours of Saturday.

“The security alleged that these [men] went straight to the administration block, broke the windows and threw explosives inside the block, resulting in the burning down of the entire administration block,” Zwane said.