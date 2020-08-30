Butcher's chickens come home to roost as cops find R270,000 in stolen birds

A 32-year-old businessman from Botshabelo, Free State, found himself behind bars this weekend after he was allegedly found with suspected stolen frozen chicken worth about R270,000.

The frozen goods were taken from a hijacked truck in the Bloemfontein area.

Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit received information on Thursday of suspected stolen goods being concealed in a well-known butchery. The goods were suspected to have come from a hijacked Lesotho truck.

The truck was transporting frozen chicken worth an estimated R270,000 when it was allegedly hijacked.

When police received the information, they swiftly pounced and apprehended the alleged perpetrator, who will appear in the Botshabelo magistrate's court on Monday.

“A joint operation ... descended on the premises with a search warrant and resulted in the discovery of various types of frozen chicken boxes and other stolen items.

“The team proceeded to the N8 alongside Verkeerdevlei Road where the R450,000 hijacked truck was recovered. No injuries were reported to the driver during the time of the offence,” Steyn said.

Meanwhile, all recovered items were handed over to the lawful owners who travelled from Lesotho.

Investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE