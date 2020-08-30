COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Pub-goers let their hair down — and their guard as lockdown restrictions ease
August 30 2020 - 06:26
Survivors’ blood may hold some Covid-19 relief
Hundreds of donations of blood plasma from Covid-19 survivors are sitting on ice waiting to be trialled on severely ill patients in SA.
The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has been collecting the antibody-rich plasma from people who have fully recovered from the disease in the first part of a national trial to establish whether it can be an effective treatment.
As soon as it gets the green light from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), the next phase of the trial, which involves putting the plasma into patients who need it, will be rolled out.
August 30 2020 - 06:24
After months of being starved of socialising over a meal or drink, many South Africans have shed their inhibitions — and masks — and have been partying up a storm since lockdown level 2 kicked in two weeks ago.
Scenes from many night spots, pubs and restaurants in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal show patrons disregarding social distancing norms and some establishments ignoring the drinks curfew despite concern over a possible second wave of Covid-19 infections.
Videos on social media shot in Chartwell Drive in Umhlanga Rocks, known for its wall-to-wall restaurants, this week show patrons, without masks, partying on the street while waiting in line to enter eateries.
August 30 2020 - 06:22
PPE sums in Eastern Cape schools just don't add up
The Eastern Cape education department seemingly bungled the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to schools after issuing a list that was riddled with inaccuracies. The list was given to the provincial legislature.
The blunders come amid calls for the government to act against those implicated in the country's PPE procurement scandal.
One of the most glaring errors in the provincial education department's list was that Beezee Bee Events had been awarded a R5.6m contract for the supply of PPE to 52 schools in the OR Tambo inland district. This was not the case.
August 30 2020 - 06:00
Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul under PPE scrutiny
Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul has been dragged into a Covid-19 procurement scandal after revelations that a politician's spouse and a politically connected business owner benefited from multimillion-rand contracts to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) and other goods and services linked to fighting the pandemic.
The Sunday Times can reveal that Mandisa Shushu, the wife of Saul's special adviser Norman Shushu, was awarded a R13m tender to supply the police with 1-million masks.
Norman is a former MEC of agriculture, land reform & rural development in the province.