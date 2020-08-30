COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Pub-goers let their hair down — and their guard as lockdown restrictions ease

August 30 2020 - 06:26

Survivors’ blood may hold some Covid-19 relief

Hundreds of donations of blood plasma from Covid-19 survivors are sitting on ice waiting to be trialled on severely ill patients in SA.

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has been collecting the antibody-rich plasma from people who have fully recovered from the disease in the first part of a national trial to establish whether it can be an effective treatment.

As soon as it gets the green light from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), the next phase of the trial, which involves putting the plasma into patients who need it, will be rolled out.