IN PICTURES | Solidarity for Nathaniel Julius on the Cape Flats as two police officers appear in court for murder

Two police officers who stand accused of killing 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius are expected to appear in the Protea magistrate's court on Monday.

Watchdog body the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed on Friday night that the two officers had been arrested and would be charged with murder when they made their first appearance in court.

Julius, who had Down syndrome, was killed in Eldorado Park on Wednesday when, according to reports, he allegedly failed to respond to police questioning. His family said he was at a tuck shop buying biscuits. He was seemingly loaded into the back of a police van, where he died.