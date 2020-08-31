Animals damaged Kruger National Park lodging units during lockdown

While scores of SANPark lodging facilities stood vacant during the coronavirus lockdown that halted all holiday travel, animals occupied some of the facilities and have left them damaged.

SANParks said despite it resuming operations at most of its parks, the damaged lodges would remain unavailable to guests until mop-up and repair operations were completed.

“We have logistical challenges with regard to our readiness to resume full operations in some parks. In addition to planned maintenance work, it has emerged that the bulk of units that were unoccupied during the lockdown were damaged mainly by primates, squirrels and bats. We are moving with speed to repair them,” said SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni.

Mketeni said they were pushing to complete the repair operations ahead of a traveling spike expected in September.

The camps most affected were Skukuza and Lower Sabie.

These would operate at minimum capacity until October 1 2020 and December 15 respectively.

The Biyamiti, Maroela and Orpen camps remain closed.

Biyamiti was expected to reopen on October 15, Maroela on November 1 and Orpen on November 7.