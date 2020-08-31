Court ruling could lead to government housing in central Cape Town: Sisulu

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has welcomed a Western Cape High Court ruling setting aside the sale of a Tafelberg property to the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School in central Cape Town.

According to Sisulu, the judgment has made it possible for the government - through the Social Housing and Regulatory Authority (SHRA) - to build housing units.

It would also help redress "spatial apartheid" in Cape Town, the legacy of segregation imposed by the apartheid government through its pre-1994 spatial plan.

“We remain committed to responding to the housing needs of our people. This will only be achieved if we have access to well-located land parcels and spheres of government availing such state-owned land for human settlements development,” said Sisulu.

“I sincerely hope that all affected parties will respect and abide by the high court ruling and put first the needs of the people we are here to serve. We should all focus on restoring the dignity of our people through the provision of decent and affordable accommodation.”