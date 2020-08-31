COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Infections surge past 25 million globally
More than eight months into the pandemic, the United States continues to struggle with testing, seeing the number of people tested fall in recent weeks.
August 31 2020 - 07:44
Pensioner arrested for R4.7m UIF-Ters 'fraud'
The Hawks on Sunday arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly pocketing R4.7m from the Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) temporary employer/employee relief (Ters) scheme.
Hawks spokesman Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said the man would face fraud, theft and money laundering charges.
"The pensioner was arrested after he failed to disclose that he became a instant R4.7m millionaire. The money was meant to remunerate employees of a certain company to be disclosed in court papers," Mulaudzi said.
August 31 2020 - 07:00
SA drunks rev up calls to tighten booze laws
A law which policy experts say could turn the tide in our booze battle has been stalled for four years.
August 31 2020 - 06:00
CDC reports on the leading underlying medical conditions related to coronavirus deaths
While the cause of death listed as solely from the novel coronavirus occurred in 6% of cases in the U.S. from Feb. 1 to Aug. 22, it does not mean that the virus was not a contributing factor in the other 94%. These people had more than one contributing factor to their deaths.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 21 902 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 2505 new cases. Regrettably, we report 47 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 14 028. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/BnJMjBwDZN pic.twitter.com/CCf2a06Hdu— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 30, 2020