COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Infections surge past 25 million globally

More than eight months into the pandemic, the United States continues to struggle with testing, seeing the number of people tested fall in recent weeks.

31 August 2020 - 07:29 By TimesLIVE
People wearing face masks depart a train station on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Fiona Goodall
Image: REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

August 31 2020 - 07:44

Pensioner arrested for R4.7m UIF-Ters 'fraud' 

The Hawks on Sunday arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly pocketing R4.7m from the Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) temporary employer/employee relief (Ters) scheme.

Hawks spokesman Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said the man would face fraud, theft and money laundering charges.

"The pensioner was arrested after he failed to disclose that he became a instant R4.7m millionaire. The money was meant to remunerate employees of a certain company to be disclosed in court papers," Mulaudzi said.

August 31 2020 - 07:00

SA drunks rev up calls to tighten booze laws

A law which policy experts say could turn the tide in our booze battle has been stalled for four years.

August 31 2020 - 06:00

CDC reports on the leading underlying medical conditions related to coronavirus deaths

While the cause of death listed as solely from the novel coronavirus occurred in 6% of cases in the U.S. from Feb. 1 to Aug. 22, it does not mean that the virus was not a contributing factor in the other 94%. These people had more than one contributing factor to their deaths.

