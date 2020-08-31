South Africa

Elite cops arrested for corruption, extortion and kidnapping in Durban

31 August 2020 - 15:21
A member of the National Intervention Unit at a raid in Durban last year. File photo.
A member of the National Intervention Unit at a raid in Durban last year. File photo.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Three police officers from the National Intervention Unit (NIU) — one of the SAPS's elite units —  have been arrested for corruption, extortion and kidnapping.

In a statement on Monday, police confirmed that a 56-year-old captain and two warrant officers, aged 39 and 43, would appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday after they were arrested by detectives from the provincial anti-corruption unit.

The identities of the officers are known to TimesLIVE.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the officers' arrests followed an incident earlier this month in which they had allegedly demanded cash from an employer.

“It is alleged that on August 5 2020, police officers from the National Intervention Unit entered a business premises on North Coast Road in Redhill where they found undocumented employees. They demanded cash from the employer in exchange for him not being arrested.”

Naicker said the officers allegedly took the employer to his room where he kept cash and took a sum of money from him.

“They demanded more money from the man and took him to a bank to withdraw cash. The man informed the bank manager of what had transpired. The bank manager contacted local police as the victim managed to flee in an e-hailing taxi.”

He said the case was registered at the Greenwood Park police station and assigned to the KZN anti-corruption unit for investigation.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Union calls for disbandment of elite unit after claims of cops killing cops

The South African Policing Union called for the immediate disbandment of the specialist National Intervention Unit after claims its members killed ...
News
10 months ago

Two cops killed in shootout with intervention unit in KZN

Two police officers were shot dead during a shoot-out with members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU) in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday
News
10 months ago

Police seize guns from Pietermaritzburg traffic department

Police swooped on the Msunduzi traffic department armoury in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. WATCH | Anti-violence protest at parliament erupts in violence South Africa
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa stands firm on corruption News
  5. Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane on representing Zuma, 'rogue unit' report News

Latest Videos

Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...
'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
X