Elite cops arrested for corruption, extortion and kidnapping in Durban

Three police officers from the National Intervention Unit (NIU) — one of the SAPS's elite units — have been arrested for corruption, extortion and kidnapping.

In a statement on Monday, police confirmed that a 56-year-old captain and two warrant officers, aged 39 and 43, would appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday after they were arrested by detectives from the provincial anti-corruption unit.

The identities of the officers are known to TimesLIVE.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the officers' arrests followed an incident earlier this month in which they had allegedly demanded cash from an employer.

“It is alleged that on August 5 2020, police officers from the National Intervention Unit entered a business premises on North Coast Road in Redhill where they found undocumented employees. They demanded cash from the employer in exchange for him not being arrested.”

Naicker said the officers allegedly took the employer to his room where he kept cash and took a sum of money from him.

“They demanded more money from the man and took him to a bank to withdraw cash. The man informed the bank manager of what had transpired. The bank manager contacted local police as the victim managed to flee in an e-hailing taxi.”

He said the case was registered at the Greenwood Park police station and assigned to the KZN anti-corruption unit for investigation.

TimesLIVE