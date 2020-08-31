South Africa

'Fake doctor' arrested in KZN after allegedly making off with R40,000

31 August 2020 - 15:25 By Lwandile Bhengu
A 24-year-old was arrested in Babanango, northern KZN, on Monday morning for posing as a doctor.
Image: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

A man has been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for fraud after allegedly posing as a doctor and disappearing with R40,000 belonging to colleagues.

The 24-year-old was arrested on Monday morning in Babanango, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

According to police he had been a medical student for a year before dropping out.

“An intensive investigation revealed that the man was a fake doctor and was wanted for three fraud cases committed in Secunda and Mamelodi. He left the two areas and went to work at Mahlabathini as a 'doctor' but disappeared after three months with a sum of cash. The matter was reported to the police and a case of fraud was opened at Mahlabathini police station for investigation,” said police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

After his arrest, the man led police to the area of Mondlo where they seized copies of his tertiary certificates, cellphones, his tertiary gown and stethoscope.

He is expected to appear in the Vryheid magistrate's court on Tuesday.

In July the Sunday Times broke a similar story of Nokwanda Ndlovu who had also been posing as a doctor at some of KwaZulu-Natal’s hospitals. Ndlovu is now out on R1,000 bail and, during her last appearance, was ordered to go to Fort Napier hospital for mental evaluation.

TimesLIVE

