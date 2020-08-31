GBV protests: Students and biker appear in court after violent clashes outside parliament

Sixteen protesters - among them students and at least one biker - have been released on warning and told to appear in court in six weeks' time after clashes with police in Cape Town at the weekend.

On Saturday, protesters took to the streets in the Mother City to display outrage and demand action in the wake of frequent gender-based violence incidents in SA.

But tensions quickly spiralled as protesters, including a second group of bikers taking aim at farm murders, clashed with police stationed near parliament.