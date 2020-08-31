South Africa

Honest? Disrespectful? Misogynistic? Khitsane family drama triggers SA

31 August 2020 - 09:49 By Jessica Levitt
Lebohang Khitsane with a statue of Robbie Malinga. There was drama at the memorial held for the businessman at the weekend. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Family drama unfolded at the funeral of tombstone entrepreneur Lebohang Khitsane at the weekend leaving many in SA feeling triggered.

Khitsane died of renal failure last week.

He was well-known for creating elaborate tombstones for prominent personalities in SA including Mandoza, singer and producer Robbie Malinga and actor Joe Mafela. 

He has been hailed as a “game-changer” in the tombstone industry.

Video footage from his memorial service on Sunday went viral after claims made by his sister were filmed.

The footage saw #Khitsane and news channel #eNCA top the trends list.

South Africans had mixed reactions to the drama. Some applauded the alleged honesty of his sister, while other said it was misogynistic and disrespectful. 

Here's what people said on Twitter.

