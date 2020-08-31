Honest? Disrespectful? Misogynistic? Khitsane family drama triggers SA

Family drama unfolded at the funeral of tombstone entrepreneur Lebohang Khitsane at the weekend leaving many in SA feeling triggered.

Khitsane died of renal failure last week.

He was well-known for creating elaborate tombstones for prominent personalities in SA including Mandoza, singer and producer Robbie Malinga and actor Joe Mafela.

He has been hailed as a “game-changer” in the tombstone industry.

Video footage from his memorial service on Sunday went viral after claims made by his sister were filmed.