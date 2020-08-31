South Africa

Northern Cape teen in court for brutal killing of his parents

31 August 2020 - 19:21 By TimesLIVE
A Northern Cape teenager appeared in court on Monday for the brutal slaying of his parents.
A Northern Cape teenager appeared in court on Monday for the brutal slaying of his parents.
Image: Rafael Ben-Ari/123RF

A teenager from Pampierstad, in the Northern Cape, appeared in court on Monday for the brutal slaying of his parents.

According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Dimakatso Mooi, the teen - who has not yet been named - will appear in the Pampierstad magistrate's court again on September 7.

The police had originally reported that the suspect was 17, but this has since been amended.

"The bodies of the couple, aged 67 and 57, were discovered on August 27 in the veld with open cut wounds and marks that suggested that they had been dragged with a vehicle to where they were found," said Mooi.

"The suspect was arrested on the same day.

"The case is remanded to September 7 for bail application."

A source close to the investigation had previously told TimesLIVE that the man was found lying face up and the woman   face down.

"The motive of the murder is unknown at this stage and the suspect is expected to appear before court on Monday. The police investigation continues," added Mooi at the time of the arrests.

- TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Teen arrested after gruesome death of couple 'dragged with a vehicle'

Police confirmed on Friday that a 17-year-old had been arrested after a couple was found brutally murdered and dumped in an open field in the ...
News
3 days ago

Couple hacked and dumped in open veld in Northern Cape

Northern Cape police on Thursday responded to a scene in Pampierstad where the bodies of a local teacher and her husband, a retired mineworker, were ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. WATCH | Anti-violence protest at parliament erupts in violence South Africa
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa stands firm on corruption News
  5. Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane on representing Zuma, 'rogue unit' report News

Latest Videos

No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...
X