Northern Cape teen in court for brutal killing of his parents

A teenager from Pampierstad, in the Northern Cape, appeared in court on Monday for the brutal slaying of his parents.

According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Dimakatso Mooi, the teen - who has not yet been named - will appear in the Pampierstad magistrate's court again on September 7.

The police had originally reported that the suspect was 17, but this has since been amended.

"The bodies of the couple, aged 67 and 57, were discovered on August 27 in the veld with open cut wounds and marks that suggested that they had been dragged with a vehicle to where they were found," said Mooi.

"The suspect was arrested on the same day.

"The case is remanded to September 7 for bail application."

A source close to the investigation had previously told TimesLIVE that the man was found lying face up and the woman face down.

"The motive of the murder is unknown at this stage and the suspect is expected to appear before court on Monday. The police investigation continues," added Mooi at the time of the arrests.

- TimesLIVE