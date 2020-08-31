South Africa

Paediatrician and anaesthetist charged with child's death set for court

Paediatric surgeon Professor Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi are both expected back in court on Monday in connection with the death of a patient.
Two prominent doctors who are being blamed for the death of their 10-year-old patient following medical surgery are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

Paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale, 73,  and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, 56,  face charges of culpable homicide.

Their patient, Zayaan Sayed, died at Netcare's Park Lane Clinic in October last year hours after Beale performed what was meant to be a routine laparoscopic operation to stop reflux.

Beale, who practises at Life Brenthurst Clinic, had described his suspension as a “knee-jerk” reaction.

“It’s tragic, but it’s not my fault,” he said.

The two specialists are out on R10,000 bail each. 

