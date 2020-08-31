South Africa

Police arrest 44 and impound 23 cars at illegal KZN party

31 August 2020 - 13:40 By Lwandile Bhengu

Police arrested 44 people in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend for attending a party.

“On Saturday night, Winterton SAPS, SANDF, public order police and Okhahlamba Traffic Department conducted an intelligence-driven multidisciplinary operation in the Winterton central business district after information of a party that was taking place,” said SAPS KZN spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

The arrested partygoers were fined R500 each.

“A case for convening a gathering in contravention of the Disaster Management Act was opened against the convener of the bash, who was also arrested. Law-enforcement agencies impounded 23 vehicles that were used by the culprits,” said Naicker.

Police warned the public to stop hosting gatherings that are in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

“Citizens are again urged to comply with the regulations of the Disaster Management Act as police operations intensify across the province,” said KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

#Alcoholbanlifted: South Africans with trust issues stockpile booze

Some South Africans have stockpiled alcohol despite government squashing fake reports on Tuesday about a reintroduction of the ban on liquor sales.
News
5 days ago

LISTEN | Police hunt for man behind voice note that sent SA into booze- buying frenzy

Police are probing the origin of a voice note that circulated on WhatsApp and led to panic buying of liquor across the country on Tuesday
News
4 days ago

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula 'deeply saddened' after three metro cops killed by suspected drunk driver

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed sadness at the death of three Tshwane metro cops in a crash with a suspected drunk driver in the ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. WATCH | Anti-violence protest at parliament erupts in violence South Africa
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa stands firm on corruption News
  5. Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul under PPE scrutiny News

Latest Videos

Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...
'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
X