South Africa

WATCH | Buses blockade morning traffic in Durban

31 August 2020 - 08:22 By Yasantha Naidoo
Municipal bus drivers used their vehicles to blockade roads in Durban on Monday morning, causing traffic disruption.
Municipal bus drivers used their vehicles to blockade roads in Durban on Monday morning, causing traffic disruption.
Image: Supplied

Traffic was gridlocked in Durban on Monday morning as eThekwini municipal bus drivers blocked major traffic routes by parking their vehicles across roads.

eThekwini metro police spokesman Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the drivers embarked on protest action by blockading several roads and causing major traffic disruption from about 6am.

He said the areas affected were just north of the N2 on Nandi Drive and KwaMashu, and police had been deployed.

“Armoured vehicles and trucks are also on site to tow the buses and clear the area. The buses are being parked on the side of the roads until peak traffic is over.  The protest action is a long-standing matter between the transport operator and the municipality.”

He said motorists were urged to use the M4 or R102 as alternate routes.

The municipal bus service is owned by Mandla Gcaba, the nephew of former president Jacob Zuma, and has been operating eThekwini buses for more than a decade on a month-to-month contract.

Msawakhe Mayisela, eThekwini municipal spokesman, said he was aware of the blockade and a statement would be released.

Roadmap over who drives Durban bus service leads to dead end

The DA in eThekwini has locked horns with the council over preferential procurement relating to the city’s proposed roadmap for a municipal entity ...
News
3 days ago

Durban suspends bus service for two days to prevent spread of Covid-19

Durban is suspending the city's bus service for two days to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to commuters and its workers.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. WATCH | Anti-violence protest at parliament erupts in violence South Africa
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa stands firm on corruption News
  5. Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul under PPE scrutiny News

Latest Videos

'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
X