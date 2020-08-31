Wildfire reduces historical contents in Newcastle museum to ashes

A wildfire burnt the contents of one of the buildings at the Fort Amiel museum in Newcastle to ashes on Wednesday morning.

The building, known as the Canteen, caught on fire when a nearby wildfire, spurred on by strong winds, ignited the building.

The museum curator for the past 17 years, Louis Eksteen, told TimesLIVE on Monday that most of the contents and construction of the building were made of wood, therefore the fire became an inferno with leaping flames and smoke billowing from the windows and chimneys.

“All of the contents literally burnt to unrecognisable ashes. The lead letters from a printer's cabinet even melted,” he said.

The building was destined for a display on the history of the town, which was in progress.

“A town scene was created during the past two years and would have displayed among others an old photographic and haberdashery shop, a historical printing works and a pharmacy. It therefore contained a valuable collection of historical furniture and other items. Since the glass frontage display cases had not been installed yet, the majority of artefacts were in boxes in another building awaiting display.