COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's Covid-19 deaths gradually approaching 15,000 mark

September 1 2020 - 09:00

AstraZeneca expands Covid-19 vaccine supply tie-up with Oxford Biomedica

AstraZeneca has expanded its agreement with Oxford Biomedica to make and supply the drugmaker's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, in a deal that will pay the gene and cell therapy firm $15 million upfront and an additional $35 million plus other costs by the end of 2021.

Oxford Biomedica said in a statement that under the deal it would mass-produce the potential vaccine, AZD1222, for the novel coronavirus for a period of 18 months, which may be further extended by another 18 months into 2022 and 2023.

- Reuters