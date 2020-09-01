South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's Covid-19 deaths gradually approaching 15,000 mark

01 September 2020 - 07:28 By TimesLIVE
Workers wearing protective masks are seen behind a bar as Miami-Dade county allows indoor servicing in restaurants after easing some lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus disease pandemic in Miami, Florida, US, August 31, 2020.
Workers wearing protective masks are seen behind a bar as Miami-Dade county allows indoor servicing in restaurants after easing some lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus disease pandemic in Miami, Florida, US, August 31, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Marco Bello

September 1 2020 - 09:00

AstraZeneca expands Covid-19 vaccine supply tie-up with Oxford Biomedica

AstraZeneca has expanded its agreement with Oxford Biomedica to make and supply the drugmaker's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, in a deal that will pay the gene and cell therapy firm $15 million upfront and an additional $35 million plus other costs by the end of 2021.

Oxford Biomedica said in a statement that under the deal it would mass-produce the potential vaccine, AZD1222, for the novel coronavirus for a period of 18 months, which may be further extended by another 18 months into 2022 and 2023.

- Reuters

September 1 2020 - 09:00

French companies will have a week to adopt new face mask rules -minister

French companies will have around a week to adopt new, strict rules on the compulsory wearing of face masks in the workplace to curb the spread of Covid-19, employment minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday.

Borne told LCI TV that staff working alone, or in open-plan workspaces where there were relatively few staff with big spaces between workers, would not have to wear masks.

- Reuters

September 1 2020 - 08:58

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,218 

 The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,218 to 243,599, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 4 to 9,302, the tally showed. 

- Reuters

September 1 2020 - 07:26

SA's Covid-19 deaths gradually approaching 15,000 mark

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa stands firm on corruption News
  4. Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane on representing Zuma, 'rogue unit' report News
  5. Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul under PPE scrutiny News

Latest Videos

No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...
X