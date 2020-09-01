COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's Covid-19 deaths gradually approaching 15,000 mark
September 1 2020 - 09:00
AstraZeneca expands Covid-19 vaccine supply tie-up with Oxford Biomedica
AstraZeneca has expanded its agreement with Oxford Biomedica to make and supply the drugmaker's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, in a deal that will pay the gene and cell therapy firm $15 million upfront and an additional $35 million plus other costs by the end of 2021.
Oxford Biomedica said in a statement that under the deal it would mass-produce the potential vaccine, AZD1222, for the novel coronavirus for a period of 18 months, which may be further extended by another 18 months into 2022 and 2023.
- Reuters
September 1 2020 - 09:00
French companies will have a week to adopt new face mask rules -minister
French companies will have around a week to adopt new, strict rules on the compulsory wearing of face masks in the workplace to curb the spread of Covid-19, employment minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday.
Borne told LCI TV that staff working alone, or in open-plan workspaces where there were relatively few staff with big spaces between workers, would not have to wear masks.
- Reuters
September 1 2020 - 08:58
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,218
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,218 to 243,599, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
The reported death toll rose by 4 to 9,302, the tally showed.
- Reuters
September 1 2020 - 07:26
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 31 August. pic.twitter.com/kNFiHbJz5L— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 31, 2020