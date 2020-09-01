Dagga 'kingpin' and SANDF 'accomplice' arrested in North West

An alleged “dagga kingpin” and two accomplices, one of them employed by the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), have been arrested in North West.

The three suspects were apprehended in Mahikeng on Monday, said Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso.

“It is reported that the trio illegally smuggled dagga from Swaziland and supplied it to the market in Mahikeng and surrounding towns.

“Following months of surveillance, evidence gathered suggests that the suspects are allegedly also involved in money laundering activities involving fixed and movable property,” said Rikhotso.

In February this year, the main suspect was arrested in possession of dagga worth about R600,000 and was charged with dealing in dagga. He has now allegedly been linked to money laundering activities too.

“Two BMWs, two Mercedes-Benzes, a Corsa, and a VW Polo belonging to the suspects have subsequently been seized, as they are believed to be proceeds of crime.

“The suspects will be appearing before the Mmabatho magistrate’s court ... facing charges of dealing in dagga and money laundering.”

