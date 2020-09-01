South Africa

Human Rights Commission will wait before taking #TracyZille to court

01 September 2020 - 14:14 By Iavan Pijoos
The Digital Forensic Research Lab claimed the @TracyZille Twitter account was used to funnel clicks to websites to net an income from the outrage caused by the controversial tweets. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/prykhodov

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it will take a little more time to ensure all its facts and information are correct before taking the person behind the “Tracy Zille” Twitter account to the Equality Court.

Last week, the commission said it had identified the person behind the controversial account and would likely lodge a hate speech case with the Equality Court this week.

“The office wants to make sure all the facts and information received from the tracing agent are correct,” commissioner Chris Nissen told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

The SAHRC did not name the person.

Nissen said the DA had lodged a complaint over the account, which shares the same surname as former party leader Helen Zille. He said the commission used a “tracing agency” to find out who was behind the account.

Nissen said the commission in Limpopo has scheduled an internal meeting for Thursday to finalise all the documentation before heading to the Equality Court.

In July, the Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) claimed the @TracyZille Twitter account was used to funnel clicks to at least three websites to net an income from the outrage caused by the controversial tweets posted on the social media account.

The person identified by the DFRLab denied to TimesLIVE that he was behind the account.

