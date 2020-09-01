'Humble and compassionate' prof wins WWF Living Planet Award

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has announced leading arid zone ecologist Prof Timm Hoffman as the winner of its prestigious Living Planet Award for 2020.

The award was given to him for his contribution to both conservation and helping the people who are dependent on the land to make a living in some of the driest parts of South Africa.

The Living Planet Award is an annual award made to exceptional South Africans who, through their contribution to the conservation, inspire people to live in harmony with nature.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s lockdown regulations, this year’s award was made during a special online ceremony on Tuesday. The ceremony also showcased the splendours of the Succulent Karoo.

The Succulent Karoo is a semi-desert biome (or ecological region) that stretches from the Little Karoo to southern Namibia and is home to more than 6,000 plant species, making it the most bio-diverse of its kind in the world.