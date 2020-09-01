Pain and shortness of breath: The long-term effects of Covid-19

On the morning of July 21 2020, Vusi Sidindi felt like he was coming down with flu. He immediately went to be tested for Covid-19.

Later that day, his condition worsened. Struggling to breathe, he rushed himself to Life Kingsbury Hospital in Cape Town, where he was told the following day he had tested positive for Covid-19. This was the beginning of a lengthy battle to regain his health.

After being discharged, Sidindi started experiencing unusual complications beyond the common Covid-19 symptoms of fever, a dry cough and tiredness, among other things.

“The first thing I noticed was upper back pain. I still have it until this day,” he said.

Sidindi noticed sharp pain whenever he sat or lay down for longer than 30 minutes, forcing him to keep moving on to his sides or his stomach when he tried to sleep. Eventually, he went to a physiotherapist. The massage and medication helped him manage the pain.

“The pain is there, but it is bearable. I could see it subsiding.”

A month later, Sidindi tested negative for Covid-19 but he still experiences tightness in his chest, making it impossible to exercise.

“I haven’t been able to jog as I used to in the morning because I need to catch my breath.”