SA reacts: Happy Spring Day — here's some load-shedding. Nxa!

01 September 2020 - 10:50 By Jessica Levitt
Stage 2 loadshedding is here.
Image: 123RF/rasslava

Brace yourselves for power cuts this week SA. Eskom announced it was implementing stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday from midday to 10pm, citing power station breakdowns.

As cooler weather conditions hit several parts of the country, the power utility says further deterioration on performance may mean more cuts throughout the week.

Gatvol South Africans voiced their anger over the cuts on Twitter. Here's a look at some of their responses:

