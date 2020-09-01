SA reacts: Happy Spring Day — here's some load-shedding. Nxa!
Brace yourselves for power cuts this week SA. Eskom announced it was implementing stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday from midday to 10pm, citing power station breakdowns.
As cooler weather conditions hit several parts of the country, the power utility says further deterioration on performance may mean more cuts throughout the week.
Gatvol South Africans voiced their anger over the cuts on Twitter. Here's a look at some of their responses:
If there is so much strain on the system why wait until 12pm? #Loadshedding— La_Roy (@07leroy) September 1, 2020
#Loadshedding loadshedding is a scam nje.— Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) September 1, 2020
I don't know if you know that guys pic.twitter.com/aZXo8IieMC
Does Eskom know the pain of cooking using a Powerbank? #Loadshedding— Brian M Tloubatla (@_ActionSA) August 31, 2020
The department of mineral resources & energy has started the process to procure 2,000MW of “emergency power” and R40bn in investment. The department said it is an “emergency power procurement programme”, but in the finer details the power is set to only kick in from about June 2022. Here's what you need to about SA's 'emergency power' procurement.