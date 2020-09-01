South Africa

SA reacts: Happy Spring Day — here's some load-shedding. Nxa!

01 September 2020 - 10:50 By Jessica Levitt
Stage 2 loadshedding is here.
Stage 2 loadshedding is here.
Image: 123RF/rasslava

Brace yourselves for power cuts this week SA. Eskom announced it was implementing stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday from midday to 10pm, citing power station breakdowns.

As cooler weather conditions hit several parts of the country, the power utility says further deterioration on performance may mean more cuts throughout the week.

Gatvol South Africans voiced their anger over the cuts on Twitter. Here's a look at some of their responses:

The department of mineral resources & energy has started the process to procure 2,000MW of “emergency power” and R40bn in investment. The department said it is an “emergency power procurement programme”, but in the finer details the power is set to only kick in from about June 2022. Here's what you need to about SA's 'emergency power' procurement.

MORE

Stage 2 load-shedding effective from midday, risk of more cuts this week

Breakdowns in electricity generation have resulted in Eskom announcing an enforced power outage from midday to 10pm on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | SA's '2,000MW of emergency power before 2022'- Here's what you need to know

On August 22, the department of mineral resources and energy released a statement saying it has “issued the Request for Proposals for the Risk ...
Multimedia
2 days ago

Scopa fury at Eskom board's no-show: 'We are not your girlfriend/boyfriend'

MPs have blasted the Eskom board, accusing its acting chairperson, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba, of undermining parliament after he sent them a text at ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. Animals damaged Kruger National Park lodging units during lockdown South Africa
  4. Honest? Disrespectful? Misogynistic? Khitsane family drama triggers SA South Africa
  5. Missing Durban 13-year-old found with 34-year-old neighbour on north coast South Africa

Latest Videos

Pap en sous on the go? PapStix is SA's new ready-to-eat meal
No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
X