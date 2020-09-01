Woman, 76, flown to hospital after being 'dragged' by hijacked car in Edenvale
Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects after a 76-year-old woman in a vehicle was hijacked and dragged by the moving car for about 1km in Edenvale on the East Rand.
The Edenvale Community Policing Forum (CPF) said they had received a “distress call” from a woman in a state of panic on Monday.
A CPF patroller, who arrived on the scene, was told a white BMW had been hijacked with the woman’s mother inside the vehicle.
The forum said the patroller found the vehicle nearby and a “very wounded” woman on the side of the road.
Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said the woman was allegedly hijacked by a group of suspects who had committed three house robberies in the area on Monday.
“As they were fleeing from a house robbery, they hijacked the 76-year-old woman. She was dragged for about a 1km while hanging outside the car.
“The suspects jumped out of the woman’s car and left her wounded,” said Masondo.
The CPF said the suspects then hijacked a bakkie that was later found abandoned.
“Security staff and responders found the second vehicle that was hijacked, but the suspects had fled.”
The injured woman was airlifted to hospital for medical attention.
Masondo said the second hijacked car was found abandoned in Sebenza.
Police appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
TimesLIVE