South Africa

Woman, 76, flown to hospital after being 'dragged' by hijacked car in Edenvale

01 September 2020 - 16:12 By Iavan Pijoos
The woman was allegedly hijacked by suspects fleeing from a house robbery. Stock photo.
The woman was allegedly hijacked by suspects fleeing from a house robbery. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects after a 76-year-old woman in a vehicle was hijacked and dragged by the moving car for about 1km in Edenvale on the East Rand.

The Edenvale Community Policing Forum (CPF) said they had received a “distress call” from a woman in a state of panic on Monday.

A CPF patroller, who arrived on the scene, was told a white BMW had been hijacked with the woman’s mother inside the vehicle.

The forum said the patroller found the vehicle nearby and a “very wounded” woman on the side of the road.

Hijackers run for their lives after targeting undercover police car in PE

Police have opened a case after five men attempted to hijack an unmarked flying squad vehicle in a plan that backfired early on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said the woman was allegedly hijacked by a group of suspects who had committed three house robberies in the area on Monday.

“As they were fleeing from a house robbery, they hijacked the 76-year-old woman. She was dragged for about a 1km while hanging outside the car.

“The suspects jumped out of the woman’s car and left her wounded,” said Masondo.

The CPF said the suspects then hijacked a bakkie that was later found abandoned.

“Security staff and responders found the second vehicle that was hijacked, but the suspects had fled.”

The injured woman was airlifted to hospital for medical attention.

Masondo said the second hijacked car was found abandoned in Sebenza.

Police appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Police crack down on rape, murder and hijacking in Nyanga

Western Cape police are cracking down on crime in Browns Farm, Nyanga, one of the most dangerous precincts in SA.
News
1 month ago

Woman hijacked, suspect shot dead by security guards in Morningside

A man was shot dead during a shoot-out between suspected hijackers and security guards in Morningside, north of Johannesburg, on Wednesday, police ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa stands firm on corruption News
  4. Animals damaged Kruger National Park lodging units during lockdown South Africa
  5. Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane on representing Zuma, 'rogue unit' report News

Latest Videos

Pap en sous on the go? PapStix is SA's new ready-to-eat meal
No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
X