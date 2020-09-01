Woman, 76, flown to hospital after being 'dragged' by hijacked car in Edenvale

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects after a 76-year-old woman in a vehicle was hijacked and dragged by the moving car for about 1km in Edenvale on the East Rand.

The Edenvale Community Policing Forum (CPF) said they had received a “distress call” from a woman in a state of panic on Monday.

A CPF patroller, who arrived on the scene, was told a white BMW had been hijacked with the woman’s mother inside the vehicle.

The forum said the patroller found the vehicle nearby and a “very wounded” woman on the side of the road.