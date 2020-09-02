South Africa

Baby abducted in Lesotho and brought to SA is reunited with her parents

02 September 2020 - 10:08
The baby was handed back to Lesotho officials in Maseru on Monday.
The baby was handed back to Lesotho officials in Maseru on Monday.
Image: Free State provincial government via Facebook

Tears flowed from an overjoyed mother* this week when she was reunited with her baby after the infant was abducted from her in Lesotho seven months ago.

The baby was just three months old when she was taken and brought to SA. The infant was traced to a woman in Welkom in the Free State.

Acting Free State premier Mamiki Qabathe said the woman who allegedly stole the child had pretended to help the mother but fled with the baby instead.

She is now in police custody.

“The child has been in a place of safety in Welkom,” said Qabathe.

“The department of social development worked with the Lesotho consul for the reunification of the baby with her biological parents, who are both Lesotho nationals.”

Qabathe facilitated the child's reunion with her parents on Monday in Maseru, Lesotho.

“I wish to thank the government of Lesotho, which worked together with our government, to ensure the child was safely brought back to her parents,” said Qabathe.

After this case, SA and Lesotho officials have resolved to work with police and social workers “to enable the system to fast track similar cases in collaboration with the SA government.” 

*Identity withheld to protect the child.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Baby kidnapped from clinic is found with woman who miscarried own child

A two-month-old baby abducted from a clinic has been found by Free State police, and has been reunited with his mother.
News
4 weeks ago

Four years for KZN woman who kidnapped baby to scam boyfriend

A Pietermaritzburg woman has been sentenced to four years behind bars for stealing a baby in an attempt to deceive her boyfriend.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. Animals damaged Kruger National Park lodging units during lockdown South Africa
  4. Honest? Disrespectful? Misogynistic? Khitsane family drama triggers SA South Africa
  5. Missing Durban 13-year-old found with 34-year-old neighbour on north coast South Africa

Latest Videos

Pap en sous on the go? PapStix is SA's new ready-to-eat meal
No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
X