Court orders Eskom to restore supply to areas in Free State and Mpumalanga

Eskom has been ordered by the high court to immediately restore full maximum electricity supply to several areas in the Free State and Mpumalanga.

North Gauteng High Court acting judge Anthony Millar heard a combined urgent application at the end of August.

Applicants were the Vaal River Development Vaal Association (VRDA), which represented communities in Parys and Vredefort in the Ngwathe municipality, and the Lekwa Ratepayers’ Association NPC, which represented residents of Standerton, Sakhile, Meyerville and surrounds in the Lekwa municipality.

They both had the same complaint — that Eskom was reducing electricity supply and this had resulted in an “unfolding human and environmental catastrophe”, with adverse affects on business, government departments, old age homes, hospitals and private citizens.

The worst effect had been on the sewage reticulation system, which, the VRDA said, had resulted in untreated sewage of about 200,000 people flowing into the Vaal River system at a point upstream of the place where drinking water for the municipality was extracted.

Increased risks of illness

“The consequence, besides the fouling of the river system, has been a deterioration in the quality of drinking water and a commensurate increase in the risks of illness,” Millar said in his judgment.

In the Lekwa municipal area, the situation was “more dire” because of the greater industrial demand.

In Standerton and Sakhile, manhole covers were serving as sewerage disposal points with raw sewage flowing into the streets and into the Vaal River, posing a severe health risk to all Gauteng customers whose drinking water was extracted from the Vaal Dam, the judge said.

Eskom opposed the application, claiming it had a contractual relationship with the municipalities. If there were any issues regarding sewage, the residents must sort that out with their local authorities, Eskom said.

Eskom justified the load reduction using its “notified maximum demand” (NMD) agreements with the two local authorities, which peg the amount of electricity to be supplied and set punitive tariffs should that supply be exceeded. This was permitted under National Electricity Regulator rules as a mechanism for future consumption and infrastructure planning.