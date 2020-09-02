Deaths slightly up in latest report from MRC team tracking impact of Covid-19

"When compared with the predicted numbers, there was an excess of 2,514 deaths in the latest week, higher than the 2,164 in the preceding week," said Debbie Bradshaw, Ria Laubscher, Rob Dorrington, Pam Groenewald and Tom Moultrie.

The number of deaths from natural causes had continued to fall from the peak experienced in mid-July, but the rate of decline had slowed.

"The number remains significantly higher than the predicted number for persons 1-59 years and for persons 60-plus years," said the MRC team.

Between May 6, when the number of deaths from natural causes began to depart sharply from predictions, and August 24, there had been an estimated 41,421 excess deaths. The official Covid-19 death toll in the same period was 13,007.

The figures suggest that deaths from Covid-19 and its consequences, such as limited access to health care and the cancellation of surgeries, could be around three times the official figure of 14,263 (as of Tuesday).