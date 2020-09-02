Load-shedding alert! Eskom rolls out stage 4 power cuts

Eskom provided one hour's notice on Wednesday afternoon that load-shedding would be ramped up to stage 4 as of 3pm.

This, said the power utility, was due to “exceptionally high demand” with cold weather placing additional demand on the grid. The power cuts will continue into the weekend.

Load-shedding at stage 4 will continue until 10pm.

"Due to the continuing severe generation supply constraints caused by multiple unit breakdowns, as well as the additional demand caused by the cold weather, Eskom will escalate the level of load-shedding," the power utility said in a statement.